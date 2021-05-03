Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 26- May 2, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments, cybersecurity throwback attack, and the anatomy of an effective preconstruction strategy. Links to each article below.

1. How to keep spare part inventories accurate for maintenance departments

Spare part inventory management isn’t easy to get started and it’s even harder to maintain. Everyone in a maintenance department has a role to play in helping ensure accuracy and cleanliness.

2. Throwback Attack: Lessons from the Aurora vulnerability

A government-sponsored test on whether a cyberattack could inflict real-world physical damage has had major repercussions to this day. See eight steps on how to mitigate a potential cyberattack against your industrial control systems (ICSs).

3. Anatomy of an effective preconstruction strategy

Subcontractor prequalification one important parameter.

4. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

5. Managing cybersecurity for renewable energy resources

Renewable energy systems are connected to the wider energy grid, which increases the risk of a cybersecurity attack.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 26- May 2, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.