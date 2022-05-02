Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 25 to May 1, 2022

Articles about remote monitoring, AI-based predictive maintenance, air compressor lubricants, RNG benefits and predicting process events were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from April 25 to May 1, 2022. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Chris Vavra May 2, 2022

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 25 to May 1, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year winners, RNG benefits, remote monitoring, air compressor lubricants and predicting process events. Links to each article below.

1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. RNG benefits for fleet vehicles

Renewable natural gas (RNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are being increasingly used by companies such as UPS for their fleet vehicles. Learn why.

3. Remote monitoring of temperature and vibration

How cloud-based predictive maintenance technology makes it easy.

4. Flushing out air compressor lubricants

Picking the right lubricant for an air compressor can reduce downtime and prolong the machine’s life. Five lubricant base stocks are highlighted.

5. Predict process events with contextual data insights

Maintenance teams see predicted machine failures.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Apr. 25 to May 1, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Chris Vavra
Author Bio: Chris Vavra is the web content manager for CFE Media.
