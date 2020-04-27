Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 20-26, 2020

Courtesy: OTTO Robots/RIA

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 20-26, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered best practices for essential manufacturing, robots fighting COVID-19, improving plant uptime, COVID-19 alerts from OSHA, and preventing coronavirus. Links to each article below.

1. Swagelok shares its best practices for essential manufacturing operations

Company ran table-top exercise in recent years to gauge impact of possible pandemic; key documents used to define concepts and actions taken

2. Robots and automation are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Robots and automation are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and are helping manufacturers, health care officials and many more.

3. Improve plant uptime with advanced sensing systems

What every plant manager must know about today’s sensing systems.

4. Alert released on protecting workers from COVID-19 pandemic

An OSHA alert released listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect manufacturing workers from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

5. Preventing coronavirus through preparation

Many manufacturers are becoming increasingly concerned with Covid-19 breakouts on the production floor. There are ways to improve worker safety through preventive best practices and proper preparation.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 20-26, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.