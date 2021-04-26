Courtesy: SEPCO

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 19-25, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered spare part inventory for maintenance organizations, fire safety best practices for manufacturing facilities, and how to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself. Links to each article below.

1. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

2. Fire safety best practices for manufacturing facilities

Are lights, alarms, extinguishers and sprinklers inspected every year?

3. Chemical manufacturers, oil & gas industries face growing technological obsolescence

Companies seek support in knowing what they have and what they need.

4. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

5. Seven steps for a successful shutdown

Follow these steps to ensure a successful outage and restart.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 19-25, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.