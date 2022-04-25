Courtesy: Grace Technologies.

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 18-24, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered remote monitoring, AI-based predictive maintenance, air compressor lubricants, RNG benefits and predicting process events. Links to each article below.

1. Remote monitoring of temperature and vibration

How cloud-based predictive maintenance technology makes it easy

2. Getting started with AI-based predictive maintenance

Artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly machine learning (ML), provide effective tools for implementing predictive maintenance.

3. Flushing out air compressor lubricants

Picking the right lubricant for an air compressor can reduce downtime and prolong the machine’s life. Five lubricant base stocks are highlighted.

4. RNG benefits for fleet vehicles

Renewable natural gas (RNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are being increasingly used by companies such as UPS for their fleet vehicles. Learn why.

5. Predict process events with contextual data insights

Maintenance teams see predicted machine failures.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Apr. 18-24, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

