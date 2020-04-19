Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 13-19, 2020

Articles about best practices for essential manufacturing, COVID-19 safety, protecting the supply chain, asset performance management and robots fighting COVID-19 were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from April 13-19, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Courtesy: AVO Training Institute

1. Swagelok shares its best practices for essential manufacturing operations

Company ran table-top exercise in recent years to gauge impact of possible pandemic; key documents used to define concepts and actions taken

2. COVID-19 effects on safety operations

Safety is becoming a main topic of concern with coronavirus reducing the amount of crew members on site. Employee health and worker’s fatigue are issues that companies need to take into consideration during this pandemic.

3. Protecting the supply chain from global crises

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing manufacturers to rethink the supply chain and how it can be affected by outside forces. Consider the 14 questions and actions highlighted.

4. Conduct asset performance management with a software-based approach

Unite separate parts of the organization, allowing teams to work collectively.

5. Robots and automation are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Robots and automation are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and are helping manufacturers, health care officials and many more.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 13-19, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.