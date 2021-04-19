Cybersecurity

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 12-18, 2021

Articles about spare part inventory for maintenance organizations, how hyperautomation can help manufacturers, and how to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from April 12-18, 2021. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Keagan Gay April 19, 2021
1. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

2. Working corrective maintenance into an equipment maintenance strategy

Corrective equipment maintenance can be an effective tool if it is used by all the people on the floor to help maintain the equipment and drive production efficiency.

3. How hyperautomation can help manufacturers

Hyperautomation technologies is a fast-growing concept that offers many benefits for the industrial sector.

4. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

5. Cybersecurity is key for digital transformation

Digital transformation can change manufacturing, but companies need to invest in cybersecurity knowledge and training to make it viable.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 12-18, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
