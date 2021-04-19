Courtesy: Motion Industries

The top 5 most read articles online, from April 12-18, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered spare part inventory for maintenance organizations, how hyperautomation can help manufacturers, and how to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself. Links to each article below.

1. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

2. Working corrective maintenance into an equipment maintenance strategy

Corrective equipment maintenance can be an effective tool if it is used by all the people on the floor to help maintain the equipment and drive production efficiency.

3. How hyperautomation can help manufacturers

Hyperautomation technologies is a fast-growing concept that offers many benefits for the industrial sector.

4. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

5. Cybersecurity is key for digital transformation

Digital transformation can change manufacturing, but companies need to invest in cybersecurity knowledge and training to make it viable.

