The importance of MES and condition monitoring

In an Industry 4.0 world, connecting the right machines, sensors and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices means gaining a competitive advantage. Manufacturing execution systems (MES) and condition monitoring systems can play a unique role in this aspect and make facilities better and more efficient. Andrew Robling, principal product marketing manager, Epicor Software, will be presenting on a July 13 webcast “Get a start on Industry 4.0 with an MES with Built-in Condition Monitoring Capabilities.”

In the video interview, Robling explained several topics such as:

The role an MES plays in the Industry 4.0 landscape.

What an advanced MES system can do that a regular MES cannot.

How statistical process control (SPC) can help manufacturers.

What industries benefit from using an MES and SPC together.

Potential trends coming up that involve Industry 4.0 and MES and what that will look like.

