As system integrators and industry partners continue to feel the pandemic’s impact, The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) has chosen “The Future of Work” as the theme for its 2022 Executive Conference.

At the CSIA 2022 Executive Conference, happening June 27-30 in Denver, hundreds of system integration (SI) professionals from around the world will gather for four days of professional development, engaging presentations, tours, networking and more.

The event aims to address “the future of work” with its new multi-track approach. The schedule’s three tracks support the event’s forward-thinking theme by addressing current and emerging opportunities to develop and optimize business in 2022 and beyond.

Track # 1 – People: Attracting, retaining and developing the system integration workforce

Attracting, retaining and developing the system integration workforce Track #2 – Location: Developing an approach to remote, hybrid and/or onsite work that best suits your business’ unique needs

Developing an approach to remote, hybrid and/or onsite work that best suits your business’ unique needs Track #3 – Deliverables: Managing the digital transformation and taking advantage of its opportunities

In 2022, the CSIA Executive Conference is back from a two-year hiatus and ready to help professionals navigate the future of work. Join fellow SIs and industry partners in Denver to build connections, ‎exchange ideas and have fun by attending the 2022 CSIA Executive Conference in June.‎

