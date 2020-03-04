Supply chain show releases statement on coronavirus, adds education panel

MODEX 2020 in Atlanta is not being delayed; education panel on COVID-19 related to supply chain has been added for attendees.

MHI, which is hosting MODEX 2020 in Atlanta from March 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center, released a statement on Tuesday regarding the show in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit Asia and Europe over the last month and is starting to appear in the United States.

In its statement, the group said they are working with the Georgia Dept. of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health to gain insight on the spread of the coronavirus as well as health surveillance and screen efforts at the airports on possible impacts. They also are monitoring the situation and are following protocols provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Cancellations due to travel restrictions and safety concerns are expected to have a limited overall impact. While exhibitors from Asia and Europe are effected, visitors from outside North America represent, according to the group, one-eighth of overall registrations to date.

To better educate attendees about the outbreak and what this could mean for manufacturers, MODEX 2020 has added a special seminar about the topic that will be held March 10. The presentation: “Coronavirus and Global Supply Chains: What You Need to Know Now,” will discuss COVID-19’s impact on global supply and demand. Experts will describe the current impact and what companies can do and learn from this to be better prepared for the future.

