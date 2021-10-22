Sensors, Actuators

Learning Objectives Smart sensors and analytics from Emerson are helping Colgate-Palmolive reduce energy use and optimize production.

Edge technologies help grab data, analyze it, and so machine operators can use it to advance efficiency and optimization.

Augmented reality, real-time processes, industrial automation equipment add efficiency, reliability, productivity.

Smart sensors and analytics from Emerson are helping consumer packaged goods (CPG) company Colgate-Palmolive reduce energy use and optimize production processes in manufacturing facilities, to help with the goal of net zero carbon footprint by 2040, according to Emerson’s information for Pack Expo Las Vegas 2021. Other Emerson technologies applied to food processing and packaging also were shown.

“At-machine applications represent the biggest opportunities for many customers,” said Derek R. Thomas, vice president sales and marketing, Emerson machine automation solutions. Edge technologies help grab data, analyze it, and so machine operators can use it to advance efficiency and optimization. The goal is to put operational equipment effectiveness (OEE) in a box, Thomas said, adding this will benefit Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Big Data analytics implementations.

Emerson displays and demonstrations at Pack Expo Las Vegas included augmented reality, a package/pouch sealing and rack, leak detection, clean-in-place systems, industrial automation and control systems, IIoT solutions, DCX series power supplies and pneumatic automation. Discussions included use of de-palletizer machine condition monitoring with IIoT solutions to maximize OEE. Emerson also sponsored a women’s packaging and processing leadership breakfast and a packaging race.

Colgate-Palmolive reduces energy use 15% on several lines

Using data from Emerson’s advanced sensor technologies and analytics, Colgate measured a 15% reduction in energy usage on several toothpaste and toothbrush packaging lines and expects greater motion control energy savings as the technology is rolled out more widely.

The project is part of Colgate’s digital transformation program and uses specialized Emerson Aventics pneumatic sensors and IIoT-enabled software architecture to monitor compressed air flow in real time to identify leaks, optimize pneumatic processes and improve air flow efficiency. Given the heavy reliance on pneumatics in large-scale consumer goods production, reducing the amount of energy associated with compressed air contributes to sustainability efforts and to overall equipment health and reliability.

In Colgate’s implementation, Emerson’s Aventics AF2 Smart Flow Sensor calculates air usage data with integrated software, which displays trends and anomalies on analytics dashboards, allowing operators to regulate supply pressures and detect leaks. The system’s built-in connectivity makes it easy to deploy and provides immediate insights at the machine level, with network capability to allow enterprise-wide monitoring of compressed air use.

Warren Pruitt, vice president global engineering services, Colgate-Palmolive, said, “Saving energy through air flow monitoring is just the tip of the iceberg. With a test-and-learn mindset, we’re able to scale successful lessons across our global footprint and help achieve our sustainability objectives.”

Augmented reality, real-time process, equipment information

Emerson hardware and software offerings, designed to help packaging, food processing and other industries, include:

Augmented reality to provide immediate, real-time access to machine settings and performance. (See photos.)

Plant utilities and energy monitoring to deliver continuous monitoring of compressed air flow in real time to identify leaks, optimize pneumatic processes and improve air flow efficiency.

Ultrasonic sealing to enhance process control and data feedback to support sustainability needs.

Plant supervisory control and data acquisition and analytics help machine builders design smarter machines with Emerson Movicon.NExT software technology to get instant analytics.

Leak detection that can ensure seal integrity by using laser detection technology.

Industrial automation controls – accelerate digital transformation with solutions that offer openness and scalability.

Clean-in-place implementations can increase efficiency and improve safety by reducing cross-contamination.

Fluid control and pneumatics help meet production and sustainability targets with IIoT fluid control and pneumatics solutions.

