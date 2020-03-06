Safety council updates statement on coronavirus

The National Safety Council urges employers to assess their risk of exposure and ensure procedures are in place to effectively control transmission.

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The National Safety Council has continued following the data about the coronavirus, or COVID-19. In a press release, the NSC urges employers to assess their risk of exposure and ensure procedures are in place to effectively control transmission. Workplace illness prevention training is imperative for all employees.

An $8.3 billion emergency funding bill was approved by Congress and is being sent to be signed by President Trump.

In relation to COVID-19, the NSC echoes recommendations from OSHA and CDC, which include:

Practice proper infection control and sterilization measures

Frequently wash hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid shaking hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, and see a doctor immediately to be evaluated for COVID-19

If a worker becomes infected, insist that he or she fully recovers before returning to work

Employees who have traveled to areas with heightened levels of exposure should inform their employers immediately

Employers are urged to ask employees traveling home from level 3 areas to self-quarantine for 14 days

Avoid sending staff on business trips to level 3 areas as defined by CDC.

The National Safety Council said they are proceeding with its Northeast Conference & Expo in Pittsburgh March 11-13.