Robotics group elects 2020 Board of Directors

The Robotic Industries Association (RIA) is pleased to announce the results of the recent Board of Directors election. The new Chairperson of the Board is Matt Wicks, Chief Robotics Solution Architect, Honeywell Intelligrated. Newly elected board members include:

Integrator Category – Ken McLaughlin, JMP Solutions

Supplier Category – Melonee Wise, Fetch Robotics; Erik Nieves, Plus One RoboticsCurrent.

RIA board members who retained their seats in the recent election include:

Supplier Category – Steve Green, KUKA; Jane Heffner, ABB; Matt Rendall, Clearpath Robotics

The RIA Board Executive Committee in 2020 includes the following industry leaders:

Chair – Matt Wicks, Honeywell Intelligrated;

Past Chair – Joe Gemma, Calvary Robotics;

First Vice Chair – Milton Guerry, SCHUNK;

Second Vice Chair – Lou Finazzo, FANUC America Corporation;

Secretary – Jon Battles, Amazon.com; and

RIA President – Jeff Burnstein.

“I’m honored to accept this role with a talented team of industry professionals as we continue to guide and support the robotics industry in this time of rapid growth,” said Matt Wicks. “Robotics are playing an ever-increasing role in our global economy and adoption rates are climbing steadily. The RIA is a leader in driving robotic innovation, growth and safety throughout our industry.”

The remaining board members for 2020 include Carl Doeksen, 3M; Steve Kruzel, Yaskawa America, Inc.; Mark Lewandowski, Procter & Gamble; Bob Little, ATI Industrial Automation; John Lizzi, General Electric; Tyler McCoy, JR Automation Technologies LLC; Gary McMurray, Georgia Institute of Technology; Craig Salvalaggio, Applied Manufacturing Technologies; Walter Vahey, Teradyne; and Carol Woten, Genesis Systems – IPG Photonics Company.

– Edited from an RIA press release by CFE Media. See more Control Engineering robotics stories.