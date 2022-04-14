Register Now for the 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo!

The Robotics Summit & Expo returns is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics.

April 14, 2022
Courtesy: WTWH Media, LLC

The Robotics Summit & Expo returns live on May 10-11 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center! This event is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services.

This year, the event promises deepened coverage, an expanded expo floor, and educational sessions designed to provide industry professionals the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robotics systems.

Save 25% on full conference passes using the code ‘RSE25’ at checkout!

Claim your conference pass here.

Here is what you can expect at the 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo

Keynote Presentations

  • Kevin Blankespoor, VP & General Manager of Warehouse Robotics, Boston Dynamics
    The Next Generation of Mobile Robot Applications
  • Brian Gerkey, CEO, Open Robotics
    Robotics Needs a Babelfish: The Skinny on Robot Interoperability
  • Jon Hirschtick, Executive VP, PTC
    The Future of Product Design in a Connected World Speaker
  • Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics
    Robotics Automation in the Warehouse: Optimizing Productivity with Business Intelligence
  • Greg Smith, President, Industrial Automation Group, Teradyne
    Collaborative Robotics – Resolving the Manufacturing Labor Crisis, Creating New Opportunities
  • Melonee Wise, VP Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies
    Why the Cloud is a Force Multiplier for Robotics     

Technologies, Tools and Platforms Track

  • Power System Design Consideration for AMR and AGV Applications
    Eric Lind, Vice President, Ultralife Corporation
  • 3D Reconstruction of Moving Scenes Using Parallel Structured Light
    Svorad Stolc, CTO, Sensors Business Unit, Photoneo
  • The Future of Sensors for Robots
    Brandon Minor, CEO, Tangram Vision
  • Innovations in Sensors, Sensing and Robot Vision
    Panel Session

Design and Development Track

  • Deploying Advanced Automation Solutions that Leverage ROS
    Matthew Robinson, Southwest Research Institute
  • Supervised Autonomy for Outdoor Mobile Manipulation: An Integrated Approach
    Amanda Sgroi, Director, Computer Vision and Autonomy, RE2
    Nathan Brooks, CTO, Picknik Robotics
  • Designing the Next Generation of Robotics Visualization
    Adrian Macneil, Foxglove
  • Build to Learn: How to Succeed Through Action
    Siddarth Chhatpar, Vecna Robotics
  • Model-Based Design for Advanced Robotics Systems
    YJ Lim, MathWorks
  • Hardware Is Not a Commodity: The Case for Modular Force-Controlled Actuation
    Dave Rollinson, HEBI Robotics

Manufacturability, Production and Distribution Track

  • New Initiatives to Support the Local Manufacture of Robotics Solutions
    Andrea Keay, Silicon Valley Robotics
  • 3D Printed End-of-Arm Tools: Advantages, Applications, & Use Cases
    Liz Stortstrom, HP
  • Panel – Design, Engineering and Manufacturing Services Solutions for Robotics Solution Providers
    Matt Wicks, Director of Robotics, Celestica

Bonus Track – Autonomous Mobile Robots

  • Spot-On Dead Reckoning for Indoor Autonomous Robots
    Stephen Scheirey, Senior Director, Software, CEVA
  • Seeing Is Believing: Simulating AMRs for Successful Deployments
    Matthew Rendall, CEO, OTTO Motors
  • Creating a Better Mobile Robot for Consumer Environments
    Brad Bogolea, CEO, Simbe Robotics
  • How Lidar Enables Advanced Autonomous Mobile Robots
    Jon Barad, Co-founder, Velodyne Lidar

Bonus Track – Business and Business Development

  • The Rise of Robotics Unicorns
    Fady Saad, Co-founder, MassRobotics
  • Panel – Robots and You – What are the Next Opportunities?
    Parna Sarkar-Basu CEO Brand and Buzz Marketing
  • Critical Intellectual Property Issues for Robotics Companies
    Linda Thayer Partner Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
    Margaret Welsh Senior Associate Baker Botts L.L.P.

This year’s event is also co-located with two additional events. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum (HREF) and DeviceTalks Boston.

The program of keynotes and general sessions at the HREF are designed to provide technical professionals the information they need to successfully develop and manufacture healthcare robotics systems. Keynote presentations include speakers from Embodied, Harvard University, Hello Robot, Intuitive and Vicarious Surgical.

DeviceTalks Boston unites medtech’s most innovative professionals and explores the trends and technology that are shaping the future of the medical device industry.

Attendees of the events will have access to all three.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.

New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry
Opto 22

groov RIO EMU (Energy Monitoring Unit)
The Raymond Corporation

Raymond® Automated Transtacker (Automated TRT)
Eaton

Eaton 5PX G2 UPS
G&W Electric

Viper®-HV Recloser up to 72.5kV
Sensaphone

IMS4000-E Infrastructure Monitoring System