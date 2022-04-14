Register Now for the 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo!
The Robotics Summit & Expo returns live on May 10-11 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center! This event is a multifaceted educational forum and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacture and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligent systems products and services.
This year, the event promises deepened coverage, an expanded expo floor, and educational sessions designed to provide industry professionals the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robotics systems.
Here is what you can expect at the 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo
Keynote Presentations
- Kevin Blankespoor, VP & General Manager of Warehouse Robotics, Boston Dynamics
The Next Generation of Mobile Robot Applications
- Brian Gerkey, CEO, Open Robotics
Robotics Needs a Babelfish: The Skinny on Robot Interoperability
- Jon Hirschtick, Executive VP, PTC
The Future of Product Design in a Connected World Speaker
- Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics
Robotics Automation in the Warehouse: Optimizing Productivity with Business Intelligence
- Greg Smith, President, Industrial Automation Group, Teradyne
Collaborative Robotics – Resolving the Manufacturing Labor Crisis, Creating New Opportunities
- Melonee Wise, VP Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies
Why the Cloud is a Force Multiplier for Robotics
Technologies, Tools and Platforms Track
- Power System Design Consideration for AMR and AGV Applications
Eric Lind, Vice President, Ultralife Corporation
- 3D Reconstruction of Moving Scenes Using Parallel Structured Light
Svorad Stolc, CTO, Sensors Business Unit, Photoneo
- The Future of Sensors for Robots
Brandon Minor, CEO, Tangram Vision
- Innovations in Sensors, Sensing and Robot Vision
Panel Session
Design and Development Track
- Deploying Advanced Automation Solutions that Leverage ROS
Matthew Robinson, Southwest Research Institute
- Supervised Autonomy for Outdoor Mobile Manipulation: An Integrated Approach
Amanda Sgroi, Director, Computer Vision and Autonomy, RE2
Nathan Brooks, CTO, Picknik Robotics
- Designing the Next Generation of Robotics Visualization
Adrian Macneil, Foxglove
- Build to Learn: How to Succeed Through Action
Siddarth Chhatpar, Vecna Robotics
- Model-Based Design for Advanced Robotics Systems
YJ Lim, MathWorks
- Hardware Is Not a Commodity: The Case for Modular Force-Controlled Actuation
Dave Rollinson, HEBI Robotics
Manufacturability, Production and Distribution Track
- New Initiatives to Support the Local Manufacture of Robotics Solutions
Andrea Keay, Silicon Valley Robotics
- 3D Printed End-of-Arm Tools: Advantages, Applications, & Use Cases
Liz Stortstrom, HP
- Panel – Design, Engineering and Manufacturing Services Solutions for Robotics Solution Providers
Matt Wicks, Director of Robotics, Celestica
Bonus Track – Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Spot-On Dead Reckoning for Indoor Autonomous Robots
Stephen Scheirey, Senior Director, Software, CEVA
- Seeing Is Believing: Simulating AMRs for Successful Deployments
Matthew Rendall, CEO, OTTO Motors
- Creating a Better Mobile Robot for Consumer Environments
Brad Bogolea, CEO, Simbe Robotics
- How Lidar Enables Advanced Autonomous Mobile Robots
Jon Barad, Co-founder, Velodyne Lidar
Bonus Track – Business and Business Development
- The Rise of Robotics Unicorns
Fady Saad, Co-founder, MassRobotics
- Panel – Robots and You – What are the Next Opportunities?
Parna Sarkar-Basu CEO Brand and Buzz Marketing
- Critical Intellectual Property Issues for Robotics Companies
Linda Thayer Partner Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Margaret Welsh Senior Associate Baker Botts L.L.P.
This year’s event is also co-located with two additional events. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum (HREF) and DeviceTalks Boston.
The program of keynotes and general sessions at the HREF are designed to provide technical professionals the information they need to successfully develop and manufacture healthcare robotics systems. Keynote presentations include speakers from Embodied, Harvard University, Hello Robot, Intuitive and Vicarious Surgical.
DeviceTalks Boston unites medtech’s most innovative professionals and explores the trends and technology that are shaping the future of the medical device industry.
Attendees of the events will have access to all three.
