The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has announced the regional finalists of the 2021 ASME Innovation Showcase (ISHOW), the premier international accelerator of hardware-led social innovation. Eight social innovators from North America, Europe, and Africa will present their design prototypes in a virtual event held July 13-15.

The ISHOW USA finalists, whose innovations address issues including sustainable agriculture, medical treatment, reliable water supply, and wildlife conservation will pitch their prototypes at noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 13 via web conference. Past ASME President K. Keith Roe, P.E., who is currently chair of the ASME Foundation philanthropy committee, will welcome participants to the virtual event. (Journalists on assignment to cover the event can request login information by emailing media contact below.)

The finalists will vie for a share of $30,000 in seed grants and technical support to help bring their design innovations to market. An esteemed panel of judges will privately interview each finalist as part of an extensive design and engineering review and then will choose three hardware innovations as grand prize winners. The regional finalists are:

AIO Therapeutics (Cambridge, Mass., U.S.) for its “All-in-One Insulin Pen”—a technology that provides diabetic patients with safe and automated insulin therapy, seamlessly integrating a lancing device, glucose meter, and insulin pen with automated blood extraction, glucose measurement, insulin dose calculation, and insulin delivery Conservation X Labs (Washington, D.C., U.S.) for “The Sentinel”—a hardware and software platform to retrofit existing devices used in wildlife conservation, such as trail cameras and acoustic recorders, enhancing how conservationists use advanced tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning models, and act on important events JK Engineering, part of SelfChill cooperation (Stuttgart, Germany) for its “SolarIce Maker 50”—which produces 50 kg of ice blocks daily, combining solar power with innovative control and efficient operation; The product is engineered to work in tropical climates and designed to be manufactured with local material using SelfChill technology and natural refrigerant, assembled and maintained in the target countries with the help of trained staff. With a PAYG option, customers with limited finances can make monthly mobile payments for ice blocks as-a-service. Limber Prosthetics and Orthotics Inc. (San Diego, Calif., U.S.) for its “Limber Unibody Prosthetic Leg”—a personalized prosthesis manufactured using novel 3D printing and digital design techniques at less than one-tenth that of comparable devices NjordFrey (Kigali, Rwanda) for its “Aquaponic Farming Solutions for Smallholder Developing Farmers”—advanced, affordable, and sustainable fish and vegetable farming systems, education, and consulting services that help decrease levels of malnutrition in developing communities while increasing economic growth Project Prana (Cambridge, Mass., U.S.) for its “iSAVE (Individualized System for Augmenting Ventilator Efficacy)”—a low-cost ventilator multiplexor that repurposes existing medical flow valves to allow a single ventilator to provide personalized support to at least two patients with independent control of volume and pressure for each patient and safety measures to accommodate sudden patient deterioration and prevent cross-contamination Simplysis (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) for its “Hemodialysis Machine for Developing Countries”—an adaptable, user-friendly, portable, and cost-effective hemodialysis machine for use in developing countries based on locally available resources for sustainable design WHOlives (South Jordan, Utah, U.S.) for its “SubT” innovation—a low cost, high impact water well drilling tool that provides better access in creating clean water points, especially in rural areas of developing countries.

“We are proud to offer a forum for engineering problem-solving that truly improves lives,” said ASME Executive Director/CEO Tom Costabile. “We are continually impressed by the creative talent of ASME ISHOW participants and their passion for helping underserved communities around the world.”