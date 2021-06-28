Courtesy: Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff Automation opened their Process Industry Technical Center in Houston to solidify its presence in the process industry and better serve high-tech customers. Because Houston is the major center for the oil and gas as well as the petrochemical markets, the local Beckhoff staff will include sales and application engineering, training and management personnel focused on the process industry. This move will bolster service to the company’s growing customer base in the region.

The Beckhoff Houston office provides roughly 8,700 square feet of floor space, including a state-of-the-art automation showroom, with technologies geared toward oil and gas production, refining and delivery, as well as alternative energy solutions. However, the increased support in terms of sales, engineering, training and seminars will benefit Beckhoff customers in all industries, including metalworking, biomedical, aerospace, packaging and intralogistics, among others. Located on the city’s west side inside the Town Centre One building, the office is conveniently situated for travel to several airports, the city’s vibrant downtown and industrial hubs in the area.

“Our new Houston office helps Beckhoff continue to meet the increasing demand for innovative automation technologies. This is especially important for companies in the process industries looking for new ways to boost competitiveness,” said Jesse Hill, process industry manager for Beckhoff Automation LLC in a press release.

