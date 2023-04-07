Predictive maintenance webcast: Using handheld tools for your facility

Unscheduled downtime in a manufacturing facility can cost a lot. Unexpected shutdowns also may result in wasted product, equipment damage and significant safety issues. Plant managers know that maintaining stable, continuous operations depends on regular maintenance and quick detection of potential problems.

Fortunately, handheld instruments allow maintenance personnel to regularly check on equipment. Whether it’s daily monitoring or annual tests, handheld equipment frequently provides data that determines the most efficient and effective way to make modifications.

This session will review predictive maintenance equipment like digital multimeters, temperature probes, thermal imagers and vibration meters. Register here for this hourlong webcast on April 13, 2023.

Learning objectives:

Understand which systems require regular predictive maintenance.

Review various tools that can be used for maintenance.

Learn to create a program for your facility that systematically uses data to predict problems.

Review applications in which a predictive maintenance program saved time, energy or money.

Presenter: Michael N. Smith, BSEE, REC, CMRP, CRL, Manager Reliability Engineering, Life Cycle Engineering, Charleston, South Carolina

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.