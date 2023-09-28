Plant Engineering most-viewed motors and drives articles in 2023
Read the best articles about motors and drives including motor nameplates, electric motors, evaluating noise and more.
Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about motors and drives posted over the last year covered motor nameplates, electric motors, evaluating noise and more.
1. Decoding your motor’s nameplate
The most relevant information of a motor should be recorded on the nameplate, which includes frame size, voltage, power and more.
2. Maintenance and management strategies for better-performing electric motors
Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.
3. Evaluate noise in electric motors
Determining the source can be more difficult than correcting it.
4. Your questions answered: Motors and drives: Advantages of using adjustable speed drives
Advantages of using adjustable speed drives vary, and different applications may require different options.
5. Ultra-low voltage motor, drive industries overcoming supply chain, semiconductor challenges
The ultra-low voltage motor and motor and drive industries are projected to have strong growth and is overcoming supply chain issues due to COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages. See video.
