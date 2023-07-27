Plant Engineering most-viewed industry 4.0 articles in 2023

Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about industry 4.0 posted over the last year covered digital transformation, IT/OT convergence, control systems and more.

1. Guide to digital transformation in the manufacturing industry

As technology becomes cheaper and easier to implement, more manufacturers are forced to go digital with their production processes.

2. IT/OT convergence and Industry 4.0’s role in pharmaceutical manufacturing

To understand the modern life sciences manufacturing process, one must understand how the industry and IT/OT convergence has transformed.

3. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack.

4. Improving network and IIoT security with advanced SD-WAN

To support digital transformation, plant leaders must modernize the network infrastructure, yet ensure it remains flexible and secure.

5. The IIoT’s role in decarbonizing industries

Effective decarbonization and environmental, societal and governance (ESG) measures, today, lack transparency of production information in supply chains.

