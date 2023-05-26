Plant Engineering most-viewed energy management articles in 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about energy management posted over the last year covered power supplies, waste-to-energy, pumps and more.

1. Uninterruptible power supplies defeat unplanned downtime – How a UPS system enhances a generator’s system design

2. Benefits of waste-to-energy solutions – Waste-to-energy is a sustainable alternative to simply letting trash sit in a landfill and can be cost-effective for manufacturers

3. Six ways to make pumps more energy efficient – Around 16% of a typical industrial facility’s electricity costs are generated by its pumping systems. Six tips on reducing pumping system costs are highlighted

4. Optimizing pump systems to reduce energy consumption – Control optimization projects can have in helping the manufacturing industry reduce energy consumption

5. Energy management with variable speed drives –Variable speed drives provide effective speed control of AC motors by manipulating voltage and frequency

