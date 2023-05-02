Plant Engineering most-viewed electrical articles in 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about electrical posted over the last year covered safety hazards, hazard recognition, electrical risks and more.



1. Addressing electrical safety hazards – Considering newer products and technologies can improve personnel safety, especially when combined with a “design for safety” approach and appropriate automation.

2. Electrical safety standards and hazard recognition – Where to learn what you need to know.

3. Select the right PPE to take control of electrical risks – Employers and employees must ensure proper personal protective equipment is in use to keep workers safe and lower risk.

4. How to make absence of voltage testing safer and more productive – Absence of voltage testing is a hot topic among safety experts and electrical safety manufacturers and permanent electrical safety devices (PESDs) can help improve safety.

5. Prioritizing electrical safety and cybersecurity for critical networks – Facility managers and control engineers need to learn more about the information technology (IT) side of things. Ensuring electrical safety and reliability is critical and should not be overlooked.

Original content can be found at Consulting - Specifying Engineer.

