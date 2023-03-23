Plant Engineering most-viewed digital transformation articles in 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about digital transformation posted over the last year covered digital transformation in manufacturing, digital twins, simulation technologies and more.



1. Guide to digital transformation in the manufacturing industry – As technology becomes cheaper and easier to implement, more manufacturers are forced to go digital with their production processes.

2. Digital twin technology enables facility efficiency – Get a better handle on real-time information.

3. Video: Using simulation technologies to craft material handling in a facility – At IPS, Stephen Lane is tasked with working directly with clients and internally with the team to develop simulation models to support sites worldwide.

4. Factory digital transformation benefits – How manufacturing is improving through digitization and is worth the time and effort necessary to make it a cornerstone of a facility.

5. Digital transformation tools improve plant sustainability and maintenance – It’s in a facility’s best interest to prevent issues before they arise.

