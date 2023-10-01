Plant Engineering most-viewed content, September 2023

Courtesy: Schneider Electric

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in September 2023 posted over the last three months covered predictive maintenance best practices, Leaders Under 40, intelligent digital twins and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

Predictive maintenance can ensure electrical systems are designed correctly and operated safely.

Engineering Leaders Under 40 include 34 rising stars of innovation.

Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.

Quality 4.0 combines traditional qualities with Industry 4.0 technologies and concepts to improve manufacturing operations.

Electric vehicle (EV) investments are increasing and automotive manufacturers are moving to meet this demand, but companies will need to effectively utilize digital transformation to help meet the growing demand.

Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

With population growth and limited resources for potable water, ensuring continuous uptime is crucial.

The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.

An arc flash incident is one of the most significant hazards that electrical maintenance workers may face. Five tips for preventing arc flash are highlighted.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.