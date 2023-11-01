Plant Engineering most-viewed content, October 2023

Courtesy: Ericsson

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in October 2023 posted over the last three months covered clean hydrogen fuel, 5G lighthouse factories, how to use AI and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.

To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.

By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.

The ability to detect machine issues remotely is challenged by precautionary security concerns.

Inferior refractory precast shapes can have a negative impact on furnace efficiency, leading to potential operational disruptions.

Achieving quality oil-free air for these applications is vital to help ensure product quality and safety, but there are different methods to achieving this.

The new NFPA 70B standard will change electrical equipment maintenance, and understanding the standard and how it fits with others will help facility managers achieve compliance and build a greater culture of safety.

Low-voltage dry type transformers (LVDTT) are often forgotten pieces of necessary electrical equipment, however they need regular maintenance

