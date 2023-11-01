Plant Engineering most-viewed content, October 2023
Read the best content in October 2023 including: Clean hydrogen fuel, 5G lighthouse factories, how to use AI and more.
The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in October 2023 posted over the last three months covered clean hydrogen fuel, 5G lighthouse factories, how to use AI and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.
1. Design harnesses sun’s heat to produce clean hydrogen fuel
Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.
2. Accelerating Industry 4.0 realization: How to create a 5G lighthouse smart factory
To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.
3. How to use artificial intelligence: A guide for mechanical engineers
By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace.
4. Reduce dreaded pump problems or failures with condition monitoring
To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.
5. What are the trends in hazard protection and safety?
Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.
6. Should every machine owner have secure remote service?
The ability to detect machine issues remotely is challenged by precautionary security concerns.
7. The impact of subpar refractory precast shapes on furnace efficiency
Inferior refractory precast shapes can have a negative impact on furnace efficiency, leading to potential operational disruptions.
8. Finding the right process for achieving oil-free compressed air
Achieving quality oil-free air for these applications is vital to help ensure product quality and safety, but there are different methods to achieving this.
9. NFPA 70B codification is a much-needed development for industrial safety
The new NFPA 70B standard will change electrical equipment maintenance, and understanding the standard and how it fits with others will help facility managers achieve compliance and build a greater culture of safety.
10. How can plant personnel successfully maintain low-voltage dry type transformers?
Low-voltage dry type transformers (LVDTT) are often forgotten pieces of necessary electrical equipment, however they need regular maintenance
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.