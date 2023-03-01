Plant Engineering most-viewed content, February 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in February 2023 posted over the last three months covered safety, motors and drives, product of the year, maintenance, pumps, ESG and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

1. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them

2. Benefits of repairing versus replacing a motor

Significant savings can be made by upgrading old motors to more efficient modern alternatives, but sometimes it isn’t always possible, which can lead to companies repairing the motor instead

3. Voting is open for the 2023 Product of the Year Program

Cast your vote for your favorite products before March 14, 2023

4. Predicting the journey to improved reliability

As predictive maintenance (PdM) moves from a concept into a practical solution, it is transforming manufacturing operations

5. Important considerations when sizing linear and direct-drive technologies

Linear motors and direct-drives can be overlooked due to a rotary servo motor, but manufacturers could miss out on the benefits a linear or direct-drive could provide

6. Vertical turbine pump tips and tricks

Vertical turbine pumps (VTPs) are ubiquitous and used in many different applications constantly, which makes them more vulnerable to damage because of constant wear

7. ESG and how to be a good corporate citizen

Before manufacturers can define their ESG goals in the new year and beyond, it’s important to understand the full scope of ESG and why it’s important

8. Five benefits of an effective predictive maintenance plan

An effective predictive maintenance plan can help manufacturers reduce downtime and supply chain issues while improving machine efficiency and the life of their assets

9. Six ways to make pumps more energy efficient

Around 16% of a typical industrial facility’s electricity costs are generated by its pumping systems. Six tips on reducing pumping system costs are highlighted.

10. Five ways maintenance engineers can improve maintenance management

Maintenance engineers play a key role in ensuring a machine remains functional and coordinates with the management team. Five tips are highlighted

