Plant Engineering most-viewed content, August 2023
Read the best content in August 2023 including: Predictive maintenance best practices, maintenance strategies for motors, reducing pump problems and more.
The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in July 2023 posted over the last three months covered industrial analytics and maintenance, warehouse construction, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.
1. How state-of-the-art predictive maintenance best practices can achieve electrical safety
Predictive maintenance can ensure electrical systems are designed correctly and operated safely.
2. Maintenance and management strategies for better-performing electric motors
Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.
3. Reduce dreaded pump problems or failures with condition monitoring
To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.
4. Compressed air vibration monitoring best practices
Vibration monitoring can prove to be an essential predictive tool providing information regarding the health of industrial air compressor equipment and can help prevent unplanned downtime.
5. The benefits of IIoT predictive condition monitoring for maintenance programs
The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.
6. Benefits of developing an electrical preventive maintenance program
An electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) can help identify safety risks, correct reliability issues and give an overall view of the health status of a facility’s electrical infrastructure.
7. Warehouse construction recovery expected in 2024
After a downturn in 2023, warehouse construction is expected to rebound in 2024 and beyond according to Interact Analysis research.
8. Why will intelligent digital twins become an industrial manufacturing must-have?
Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.
9. Best practices to overcome bulk solids material handling challenges
There are several different types of bulk solids material handling equipment available; learn tips and tricks here.
10. How to adhere to lockout/tagout for electrical safety
Lockout/tagout procedures for plants, mines and manufacturing facilities can help ensure electrical safety
