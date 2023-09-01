Plant Engineering most-viewed content, August 2023

Courtesy: Schneider Electric

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in July 2023 posted over the last three months covered industrial analytics and maintenance, warehouse construction, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

Predictive maintenance can ensure electrical systems are designed correctly and operated safely.

Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

Vibration monitoring can prove to be an essential predictive tool providing information regarding the health of industrial air compressor equipment and can help prevent unplanned downtime.

The use of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) predictive maintenance technology is becoming increasingly important for businesses that rely on rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.

An electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) can help identify safety risks, correct reliability issues and give an overall view of the health status of a facility’s electrical infrastructure.

After a downturn in 2023, warehouse construction is expected to rebound in 2024 and beyond according to Interact Analysis research.

Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.

There are several different types of bulk solids material handling equipment available; learn tips and tricks here.

Lockout/tagout procedures for plants, mines and manufacturing facilities can help ensure electrical safety

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.