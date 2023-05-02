Plant Engineering most-viewed content, April 2023

Read the best content in April 2023 including: Oil and gas emissions, control of work systems, compressed air and more.

By Chris Vavra May 2, 2023
Courtesy: VelocityEHS

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in April 2023 posted over the last three months covered oil and gas emissions, control of work systems, compressed air and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

1. How AI is reducing fugitive emissions in upstream oil and gas

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

2. Benefits of using a control of work system in a manufacturing facility

Many plant managers and environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals can manage regulatory requirements for dangerous environments more easily as part of a larger control of work system.

3. Leveraging the future of compressed air through automation

Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role.

4. Three pillars for digitalization success

The path to a digital production facility can be incremental, capturing benefits along the way through the proposed approach of tying lean practices to data collection so users throughout the facility have access to visualization and analytics.

5. Warehouse construction future down due to poor economic climate

Warehouses added to the global building stock in 2023 is down 35% compared with 2022 as companies are focusing more on automating current assets rather than building new ones.

6. Assisting manufacturers in making the right decision in packaging applications

Manufacturers have many choices when it comes to packaging applications and it’s critical for the supplier to understand the customer’s needs.

7. Expert Q&A: Setting up a maintenance program

Maintenance programs range from simple to complex. Either choice is correct, as long as it’s followed.

8. How logistics can simplify automation processes and operations management

ProMat’s return after a four-year absence showed a greater emphasis on robotics and how logistics improvements can make automation better in manufacturing facilities.

9. Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: March 2023

The Bundy Group reported five automation transactions in the month of March. Analysis on the acquisitions and reports are highlighted below.

10. Minimizing the oil and gas workforce skills gap with cloud connectivity

The oil and gas industry is facing a skills gap and companies are integrating industrial Internet of Things cloud-based automation to mitigate this problem.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.

Related Articles
Chris Vavra
Author Bio: Chris Vavra is web content manager for CFE Media and Technology.
New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry