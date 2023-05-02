Plant Engineering most-viewed content, April 2023

Courtesy: VelocityEHS

The top 10 Plant Engineering most-viewed content online in April 2023 posted over the last three months covered oil and gas emissions, control of work systems, compressed air and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

Many plant managers and environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals can manage regulatory requirements for dangerous environments more easily as part of a larger control of work system.

Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role.

The path to a digital production facility can be incremental, capturing benefits along the way through the proposed approach of tying lean practices to data collection so users throughout the facility have access to visualization and analytics.

Warehouses added to the global building stock in 2023 is down 35% compared with 2022 as companies are focusing more on automating current assets rather than building new ones.

Manufacturers have many choices when it comes to packaging applications and it’s critical for the supplier to understand the customer’s needs.

Maintenance programs range from simple to complex. Either choice is correct, as long as it’s followed.

ProMat’s return after a four-year absence showed a greater emphasis on robotics and how logistics improvements can make automation better in manufacturing facilities.

The Bundy Group reported five automation transactions in the month of March. Analysis on the acquisitions and reports are highlighted below.

The oil and gas industry is facing a skills gap and companies are integrating industrial Internet of Things cloud-based automation to mitigate this problem.

