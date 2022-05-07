Courtesy: National Science Foundation (NSF)

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Department of Energy, through its Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding, continuing their longstanding partnership for collaboration on scientific and engineering research to bolster national energy policy.

The Memorandum of Understanding enables additional cooperation between the two agencies where mutually beneficial opportunities emerge. NSF and DOE EERE often have complementary roles in fostering U.S. research and innovation, and together they advance discoveries from the laboratory bench to commercial implementation.

“NSF’s clean-energy investments create broad new understanding and innovations with the potential to increase energy efficiency, enhance sustainability, mitigate climate change, or lead to other societal benefits,” said Susan Margulies, NSF assistant director for engineering in a press release. “We look forward to partnering with the Department of Energy to speed the translation of these advances for the benefit of the nation and a clean energy future.”

Topics for research collaboration could include bioenergy, building and water treatment technologies, hydrogen and fuel cells, and renewable energy technologies, as well as agriculture, critical minerals and materials, and manufacturing, as well as the social, behavioral and economic aspects of new technologies and energy-related policies. Collaboration could extend to research infrastructure, university-industry partnerships, education and workforce development, and activities for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“The MOU represents a collaborative approach to researching technology solutions that will help decarbonize the U.S. economy no later than 2050,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Kelly Speakes-Backman. “This partnership will prioritize solutions that benefit workers and communities impacted by the energy transition and those historically underserved by the energy system.”

The partnership will build upon previous collaborative activities such as NSF’s Civic Innovation Challenge, Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer our Future, and Engineering Research Centers programs, and through joint support of vehicle battery and charging research across NSF and DOE EERE research facilities.

– Edited from a National Science Foundation (NSF) press release by CFE Media and Technology.

