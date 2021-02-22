Educational

Five days of online training are planned for March 29 through April 2 as a continuing education opportunity from CFE Media and Technology, owners of Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, Consulting-Specifying Engineer and other recognized industry resources.

The five days of training include presentations from industry experts, videos, research, live Q&A sessions, and discussion forums. Topics for the week are Control Systems, Motors and Drives, Plant Safety and Security, Critical Power Considerations, Effective Maintenance Strategies and Digital Transformation and Advanced Manufacturing Technologies. A best practices session will start at 10 a.m., research or roundtable panel will start at noon, and an application will be at 2 p.m. central time. Daily details follow:

March 29, Monday: Control Systems, Motors, and Drives

Attendees will hear from industry experts and leading manufacturers about topics such as UL Standards, short circuit protection, and more.

March 30, Tuesday: Plant Safety and Security

Hear from experts in the industry to learn about best practices in plant safety and security, electrical safety and more.

March 31, Wednesday: Critical Power Considerations

Thought-leaders in critical power will discuss transformers, uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear and more.

April 1, Thursday: Effective Maintenance Strategies

Maintenance experts will discuss topics such as outstanding applications in maintenance for core manufacturing processes and Industry 4.0.

April 2, Friday: Digital Transformation and Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Hear from industry experts as they discuss topics including how to apply Industry 4.0 into existing operations.