North America driving global small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity

New build and expansion capacity of small-scale LNG liquefaction projects by key regions, 2023-2027. Courtesy: Global Data

North America is expected to witness the highest small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions globally during 2023-2027, contributing about 32% of the total global small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions by 2027, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects (New Build, Expansion, Planned and Announced), 2023-2027,” reveals that North America is to witness a total small-scale LNG capacity addition of 4,710 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) by 2027.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The US dominates capacity additions in the region, accounting for over 87% of the small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions through 2027. The planned Cherokee expansion project accounts for majority of the capacity additions in the country. The project is being planned to meet peak demand for natural gas in and around Cherokee county.”

GlobalData identifies Africa as another significant region, contributing about 18% of the global small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions during the 2023-2027. Nigeria leads in terms of the upcoming capacity in the region with 1,990 ktpa.

Gandham said, “Asia is also expected to witness significant small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions of 2,550 ktpa during 2023-2027. China accounts for almost the entire upcoming capacity in the region with 2510 ktpa.”

