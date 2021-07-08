Steve Markham is the new president of Lenze Americas, an automation and motion control company, the company said in a July 7 announcement. Courtesy: Lenze Americas

Automation and motion control company Lenze Americas welcomed Steve Markham as its new president, in a July 7 announcement. The company, based in Uxbridge, Mass., supplies automation technologies and services to the machine-building industry, and specializes in motion-centric automation.

Christian Wendler, chairman of the Lenze executive board, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve Markham to our organization. Under his leadership, Lenze Americas will build on our North American sales, production, and engineering footprint to better serve our customers and drive company growth.” Wendler added, “Lenze’s industrial solutions expertise and motion centric applications can make a real difference for machine builders looking for higher productivity, better energy efficiency, lower system cost, and global service support.”

Having lead U.S. and international firms in rapid growth, Markham brings extensive experience providing management and business consulting services, continuous improvement, and business transformations. With multi-industry expertise in supply-chain, operations, production, and international business, Markham will make expansion of the Lenze brand in North America a top priority.

Machine automation, motion-control

Markham said, “By leveraging Lenze’s impressive worldwide capabilities, investing in logistics and supply chain, and expanding our comprehensive solutions portfolio and engineering support, I look forward to accelerating Lenze Americas’ position as a top motion control supplier.”

“It is an exciting time to be joining Lenze as we work to make a dramatic expansion in the Americas with our consistent and scalable solutions portfolio – which includes high-quality mechatronic products, powerful hardware and software for machine automation, and services for digitalization in areas such as big data management, cloud or mobile solutions, and software in the context of Internet of Things (IoT).”

Markham has held executive leadership positions at Musent LLC, (Interim Management and Consulting), Schaefer Container Systems North Americas Inc., and BLG Logistics Inc. Lenze said Markham is recognized for an ability to develop teams that create sales, client development, operational, and administrative strategies that deliver key results.

Markham added: “I am motivated by challenges that provide an opportunity to learn and grow. I also gain great satisfaction from watching other people and teams develop and succeed. The plan is for my experience in executing successful strategies, and mastering complex situations with analytical, solution-oriented problem solving, to result in Lenze Americas seeing significant market share growth and improved operational efficiencies.”

Markham attended the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

About Lenze, a motion-centric automation company

Lenze is an automation company for the machine-building industry and a specialist in motion-centric automation. As supplier of systems and solutions, Lenze works for and with customers to create high-quality mechatronic products and packages; powerful systems consisting of hardware and software for machine automation; as well as digitalization services in areas such as big data management, cloud or mobile solutions, and software for the IoT.

With a global network of engineers, sales representatives, and manufacturing facilities, Lenze is represented in more than 60 countries to serve the motion control needs of customers worldwide. Lenze Americas, the American subsidiary of Lenze SE (Hamelin, Germany), is headquartered at 630 Douglas St., Uxbridge, Mass., 01569.

