Multi-robot orchestration software focused on logistics improvement launched

Courtesy: CoEvolution

Multi-robot orchestration software specialist CoEvolution Technology launched its products onto the U.S. stage at Promat 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Their core technology is AI-powered software that can control different types of robots and coordinate them seamlessly, so they operate as a homogenous fleet.

Using this technology engine, the company builds multi-robot orchestration software solutions for customers that include synergized robot control systems, automation process orchestration and smart logistics simulators. The engine is designed to work with robots regardless of brand and bring them together under a single umbrella to improve logistics and operations management.

Benefits of AMR orchestration in a facility

In a traditional robot fleet implementation model, different types of robots are physically separated and operate in different regions within the warehouse, leading to low space utilization. However, this results in low efficiency in integrating different processes and is often hard to control traffic for multiple types of robots.

CoEvolution’s system can improve utilization of space by providing a means of controlling multiple types (brand, navigation, functionality) of robots holistically and synergized control of a mixed robot fleet. This is in contrast to a traditional solution where the robots are physically separated and operate in different regions. This also reduces the amount of space in a facility, which can be at a premium.

“You want robots working together in the same space. Fully integrated solutions. One view, one path doing multiple integrations. Need the robots working together,” said Long Wong, director of CoEvolution in a press conference.

Global demand for mobile robots is anticipated to undergo rapid growth over the coming years, with shipments expected to increase by around 50% between 2022 and 2027. Alongside this, the need for multi-fleet orchestration is growing in popularity at an even faster rate, with a forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 138% over the same five years, according to a report from Interact Analysis. The outlook is even better for the U.S. multi-fleet orchestration market, with a predicted CAGR of 147% over 2022-2027.

Industries like e-commerce are less predictable and need flexibility in their automation environments, Wong said. “The tasks themselves are complicated and not predictable. How do I optimize the robot to get the items in the most optimized way possible? It’s impossible to have a perfect optimization, but you want to optimize the robot’s movement and improve return on investment (ROI).”

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com. Additional information provided from a CoEvolution press release.

