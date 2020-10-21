Motor repair standard approved

Courtesy: Nippon Pulse America/New Products for Engineers Database

An updated edition of the American National Standard for repair of motors and generators – ANSI/EASA AR100-2020: Recommended Practice for the Repair of Rotating Electrical Apparatus – was published for use by the repair industry and its customers. The standard describes industry best practices for the repair, rewinding, and testing of electrical apparatus to maintain or enhance the reliability and energy efficiency of ac and dc motors and generators.

This is the fourth release of this standard. ANSI requires review and re-approval at least every five years. The 2020 edition contains more than forty revisions. Changes include revised performance levels for the surge testing of motor windings, as well as new requirements relating to terminal leads, cooling systems, and thermal protectors. The Recommended Practice is available for download at www.easa.com.

“Since ANSI recognizes only one standard on a topic, EASA’s ANSI/EASA AR100 is the standard for repair of rotating electrical equipment,” says Linda Raynes, EASA president and CEO in a press release. “If a service center conducts repairs in accordance with ANSI/EASA AR100-2020, end users can rest assured they receive a quality repair that maintains reliability and efficiency.”