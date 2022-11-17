Metalworking fluid management program announced
The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the technical society for individuals in the field of tribology and lubrication engineering — is hosting its annual Metalworking Fluid Management Program, February 21-23, 2023, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.
STLE’s program, sponsored by the Timken Company, features a two-and-a-half-day education program offering a comprehensive overview of metalworking fluid management while providing industry professionals with the latest techniques and practices for enhancing metalworking fluid operations. The course will cover key metalworking fluid topics such as chemistry, condition monitoring, management technologies, microbiology, mist, operations and condition management.
Additional program topics include:
- Global harmonizing system (GHS) challenges
- Impact of electric vehicle production on metalworking fluids
- Introduction to metalworking fluid toxicology and industrial hygiene
- Machine tool fluid system design
- Microbe health effects and microbial contamination control
- Straight oil metalworking fluids
- Sustainability practices and chemistry
- Tank-side additives
- Understanding and preventing metalworking fluid failure
- Waste treatment.
“Companies can enhance their metalworking fluid operations by staying ahead of what’s next,” said Ed Salek, CAE, STLE’s executive director in a press release. “STLE is pleased to offer metalworking professionals a course to level up their knowledge and skills with the latest practices and techniques.”
– STLE is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.
