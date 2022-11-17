Metalworking fluid management program announced

Courtesy of STLE.

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the technical society for individuals in the field of tribology and lubrication engineering — is hosting its annual Metalworking Fluid Management Program, February 21-23, 2023, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

STLE’s program, sponsored by the Timken Company, features a two-and-a-half-day education program offering a comprehensive overview of metalworking fluid management while providing industry professionals with the latest techniques and practices for enhancing metalworking fluid operations. The course will cover key metalworking fluid topics such as chemistry, condition monitoring, management technologies, microbiology, mist, operations and condition management.

Additional program topics include:

Global harmonizing system (GHS) challenges

Impact of electric vehicle production on metalworking fluids

Introduction to metalworking fluid toxicology and industrial hygiene

Machine tool fluid system design

Microbe health effects and microbial contamination control

Straight oil metalworking fluids

Sustainability practices and chemistry

Tank-side additives

Understanding and preventing metalworking fluid failure

Waste treatment.

The course will benefit a wide range of metalworking professionals, including plant managers, shop supervisors, chemical management, technical sales and marketing, health and safety, environmental affairs, maintenance, waste treatment, coolant compounder (technical service and laboratory), chemical process operators, and individuals new to metalworking technology.

“Companies can enhance their metalworking fluid operations by staying ahead of what’s next,” said Ed Salek, CAE, STLE’s executive director in a press release. “STLE is pleased to offer metalworking professionals a course to level up their knowledge and skills with the latest practices and techniques.”

– STLE is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

