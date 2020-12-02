Manufacturing index stays strong in November

Business of Engineering

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Manufacturing grew in November, with the overall economy notching a seventh consecutive month of growth. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) registered 57.5%, which is down 1.8 percentage points from the October reading of 59.3%. New orders and production dropped from October, but stayed above 60%. However, employment returned to contraction territory, with a reading of 48.4%, which is almost 5% down from its reading in October.

“Among the six biggest manufacturing industries, five (Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) registered solid growth in November. Sixteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported overall growth.

“Manufacturing performed well for the sixth straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth, but at slower rates compared to October,” said chairman Timothy Fiore in a press release. “Labor market difficulties, both current and anticipated, at panelists’ companies and their suppliers will continue to dampen the manufacturing economy until the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis ends.”

What respondents are saying