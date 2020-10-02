Manufacturing index records fifth straight month of industry growth

Business of Engineering

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in September, with the overall economy notching a fifth consecutive month of growth. The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index (PMI) registered 55.4% in September, which is down from 56% in August. New orders and production dropped several points compared to August, though they are still above 60% overall. Employment rose by three points in September, which is an encouraging sign for the manufacturing industry.

Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a press release: “After the COVID-19 pandemic brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in September. Survey committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories and are becoming more proficient at maintaining output. Panel sentiment was optimistic (2.3 positive comments for every cautious comment), an improvement compared to August.”

The report cited that food, beverage and tobacco products was the best-performing sector amongst the biggest manufacturing industries, which is not a surprise given the high demand for basic goods and services during the pandemic. Fabricated metal products and chemical products also registered high growth. Petroleum and coal products, however, has continued struggling during the pandemic. Fourteen of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth

“Manufacturing performed well in the month with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle. While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the manufacturing community as a whole has learned to conduct business effectively and deal with the variables imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fiore said.

What respondents are saying