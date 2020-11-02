Manufacturing index hits highest point in two years

Business of Engineering

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in October, with the overall economy notching a sixth consecutive month of growth according to the Manufacturing Institute for Supply Manufacturing (ISM) Report On Business for October. The October purchasers’ manufacturing index (PMI) registered 59.3%, which is up 3.9 percentage points from the September reading of 55.4% and the highest since September 2018 (59.3%).

New orders registered 67.9%, an increase of 7.7 percentage points from September; production registered 63%, an increase of 2 percentage points compared to September. Employment, supplier deliveries and inventories also recorded increases in September. Five of the six biggest manufacturing industries recorded strong levels of growth in September, as well.

“The manufacturing economy continued its recovery in October,” said chairman Timothy Fiore in a press release. “Survey Committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories; with every month, they are becoming more proficient at expanding output.

Five of the six biggest manufacturing industries recorded strong levels of growth in September, as well. All but three of the 18 industries included in the report recorded growth.

“Manufacturing performed well for the third straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle. While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the overall manufacturing community continues to exceed expectations,” Fiore said.

What respondents are saying