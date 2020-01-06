Manufacturing index contracts to close out 2019

Discrete Manufacturing

Manufacturing index reaches lowest point in 10 years as new orders, production and employment contracts amid economic concerns.

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in December as the purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 47.2, which is a drop of almost 10 points compared to January 2019. While the overall economy grew for the 128th consecutive month, the decline remains a major concern.

The report was issued today by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a press release: “December was the fifth consecutive month of PMI contraction, at a faster rate compared to the prior month. Demand contracted, with the new orders index contracting faster, the customers’ inventories index remaining at `too low’ status and the backlog of orders index contracting for the eighth straight month.”

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, three reported growth in December: food, beverage & tobacco products; miscellaneous manufacturing; and computer & electronic products.

“Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue, but there are signs that several industry sectors will improve as a result of the phase-one trade agreement between the U.S. and China. Among the six big industry sectors, Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products remains the strongest, while Transportation Equipment is the weakest. Overall, sentiment this month is marginally positive regarding near-term growth,” Fiore said.

What respondents are saying