Manufacturer wins Hermes Award for third time

To kick off the 2023 Hannover Messe show, the Hermes Award was given to Bosch Rexroth for the third time, winning this time for their Smart Flex Effector project, which consists of a sensor-based compensation module (end effector) for robots, featuring independent, precise kinematics in six degrees of freedom. The Hermes Award is Hannover Messe’s international technology award. It is presented annually during the opening ceremony of Hannover Messe.

The Smart Flex Effector can be used in handling or joining processes with tight tolerances in automation technology or robotics, with loads of up to 6 kg. The position of workpieces or handling objects can be sensed by robots outfitted with the effector. The range of applications is diverse, since it is also suitable for human-robot collaboration as an add-on device for a variety of robots.

“Close human-robot interaction occupies a central position in solving pressing economic, societal and demographic challenges: from optimizing industrial assembly to increasing productivity in agriculture to supporting medical and nursing staff in the form of assistance robots,” said Prof. Reimund Neugebauer, president of the Fraunhofer Society and Chairperson of the Hermes Award jury, adding: “The Smart Flex Effector is driving efficiency and diversity in the uses of robots, creating quantifiable value for industry, the environment and society.”

Dutch company wins startup award

Every year, the Hermes Startup Award 2023 honors a young company for its development of an outstanding product. The award-winning product this year is a fully integrated near-infrared sensor – the smallest of its kind on the market, with a footprint of 1 mm2 from Dutch company MantiSpectra.

The sensor enables rapid, highly accurate analysis and is used directly on the production line, from where it delivers real-time data. This makes it possible for defects to be detected as soon as they occur and for savings to be made through immediate quality control on the spot, on the production line. The product is already in use in industry, agriculture and food processing.

“The small and cost-effective sensor in the near-infrared spectrum is easy to integrate and opens up a whole range of new application perspectives. For example, in agriculture or food processing,” Neugebauer said.

