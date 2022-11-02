Manufacturer opens facility for integrated use

Courtesy: Motion

Motion Industries, Inc. announced the opening of their Motion Ai facility in Eden Prairie, Minn. The 105,000-sq-ft premise allows for integrated use, including a regional sales and support center, classrooms for employee and customer training, a regional fulfillment center, assembly and fabrication shops, a proof-of-concept design area, and engineering labs for customer product and demonstration engagement. In addition, Motion Ai capabilities include large conveyor system builds, complete automation system builds, robotic and machine vision solutions, expanded pneumatic and machine control solutions, machining, welding and more.

“We wanted to meet the growing demands of our customers and the industry by growing every facet of automation and robotics solutions,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s senior vice president, automation intelligence in a press release. “Our investments allow for future, incremental expansion within our structure up to 30% beyond our current growth plans. This will also allow us to add employees over time.”

Randy Breaux, President of Motion, said, “Opening this state-of-the-art automation facility represents just one more way we anticipate our customers’ needs in production efficiency across virtually all industry sectors. This is an important step in our long-term growth strategy, and we’re excited to see the upward trajectory of technological innovation and services that the new Motion Ai location will support.”

Motion Ai will hold an open house at the new facility in Spring 2023.

