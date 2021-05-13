Courtesy: ABB

ABB Installation Products is making a multimillion-dollar investment this year and filling more than 25 full-time positions to expand its production capabilities in Ormond Beach, Fla. The investment will enable the business to meet growing demand for electrical equipment and solutions.

The integration of new design technology (and team members) is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2021 and will help boost production of made-to-order solutions and custom configurations of certain parts to complement and extend the Color-Keyed® compression system line of ready-made products. Installers around the world use Color-Keyed solutions, an industry leading color-coding system, to help ensure safe and reliable electrical connections.

“Our partners rely on our electrical solutions designed to eliminate guesswork and produce safe, highquality connections. These site enhancements will enable us to have a dedicated and skilled team focused on increasing speed of production and delivery of critical, made-to-order products,” says ABB Ormond Beach, Fla., general manager Rick Hall. “This investment reinforces our commitment to create flexible career opportunities and to be an employer of choice in the community where we’ve operated for nearly 50 years.”

ABB’s Ormond Beach, Fla., facility manufacturers medium-voltage products under the Homac® brand name used by electric utilities in substations and underground power lines to supply electricity to neighborhoods and businesses. It also produces electrical products under the Blackburn® brand, including overhead, grounding, mechanical and compression connectors for a range of construction applications.

Opened in 1972, the 12 Southland Rd. facility is driving safety and sustainability initiatives that are reducing water and electric usage across the 185,000 square foot site. With over 300 current employees, more than 25 full-time roles will be available, offering flexible shift options and a comprehensive benefits package. Information about current and new opportunities can be found at ABB’s career page. Interested candidates will need to apply online to allow for interview scheduling in adherence to health and safety guidelines.

– Edited from an ABB press release by CFE Media.