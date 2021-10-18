Courtesy: Virtual Training Week from CFE Media and Technology and Advanced Energy Corp.

Presenting on one of the most popular topics with CFE Media’s Plant Engineering audience, Michael Lyda, director of the Advanced Energy motor lab in Raleigh, NC, during his session during CFE Media’s 2021 Fall Virtual Training Week will speak on basic operation and maintenance of ac induction motors, as well as delving deeper into power quality events.

Over their operating lives, most ac induction motors encounter various power quality events, from transients to voltage imbalances and single phasing.

Therefore, being familiar with power quality events and how to deal with them is important. Regular measurement and maintenance procedures, starting with tracking nominal voltage, current and frequency can be the starting point for long-running optimal motor and drive operation. Adding equipment monitors and relays may provide more long-term solutions.

During the session, Lyda will specify and analyze the various power quality events to consider and outline troubleshooting techniques to identify sound maintenance solutions.

Learning objectives for the session include the following:

Review motor basics, and including use of variable frequency drives

Identify the most common types of power quality events that impact motors and drives

Examine various monitor and relay options

Learn what it takes to get optimum, long-term performance from ac induction motors.

Advanced Energy laboratory Director since August of 2019, Lyda’s efforts are devoted to motor system testing development, research and training on a wide range of applications. Michael is also a member of the Advanced Energy Commercial and Industrial team participating in energy assessments and recommending energy conservation measures at regional facilities.

Lyda received his bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and a minor in mathematics from North Carolina State University.