Lubrication group names president, conference schedule

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the technical society serving individuals, companies and organizations that comprise the tribology and lubrication engineering business sector — today announced that Ryan Evans, Ph.D., director of research and development for The Timken Company, will assume the role of 2022-2023 president.

Evans will serve as the principal executive officer of the society and as chairman of its board of directors. During his one-year term, he will implement a strategic plan that emphasizes technical innovation, education and global advocacy in the areas of tribology and lubrication, promoting the positive impact tribology can make across a wide spectrum of applications.

“STLE is leading the charge for recovery, and my goal as president is to help the tribology and lubrication sector emerge stronger from the pandemic,” said Evans. “By bringing this highly technical and diverse community back together and leveraging our extensive resources for technical research, education and professional development, we can create a new path forward for innovation.”

STLE announces three conferences

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) announced its 2022-2023 conference schedule featuring three distinguished events for lubrication and reliability professionals:

“The shortage economy is causing radical shifts in the tribology and lubrication field,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director. “STLE’s 2022-2023 conferences will help industry professionals and academia address these challenges head-on through informative technical sessions, face-to-face networking opportunities and cutting-edge research.”

STLE Tribology and Lubrication for E-Mobility Conference

STLE will hold its second annual Tribology and Lubrication for E-Mobility Conference on November 30 to December 1, 2022, at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in San Antonio. The two-day, hybrid technical conference will offer virtual and in-person participants the opportunity to attend educational sessions, networking and group discussions, and panel discussions with industry experts on the latest advancements and outlook for the electric vehicles market.

Presentations will cover a wide range of topics, including EV hardware, grease, EV drivetrain efficiency, testing requirements for EVs, thermal management, sustainable mobility, electrification and EV lubricant formulation. Presentation suggestions on fuel cells, hydrogen internal combustion engines and other topics are also welcome along with panel discussion recommendations. To submit an abstract, click here.

77th STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition

STLE’s 77th Annual Meeting & Exhibition — the lubricant industry’s most respected event for technical information, professional development and international networking opportunities — will be held May 21-25, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

The five-day event will feature daily keynote and plenary talks, live Q&A opportunities with academic and industry leaders, more than 400 technical presentations, application-based case studies, 12 industry-specific education courses, best practice reports, discussion panels on technical and market trends, in-person networking and social events, and commercial exhibits and student posters. To submit an abstract, click here.

STLE Tribology Frontiers Conference

The STLE Tribology Frontiers Conference will be held November 13-15, 2023 at The Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower in Cleveland. The three-day conference, co-sponsored by the Tribology Division of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), will feature more than 200 presentations exploring how tribology can solve today’s technical, environmental and societal concerns; plenary talks and technical sessions from leading tribology researchers and institutions from around the globe; and opportunities for networking and discussions with principal investigators. To submit an abstract, click here.

