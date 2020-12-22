Lithium batteries developed to survive extreme cold temperatures

Energy Efficiency

Tadiran lithium batteries survive extreme cold temperatures to continuously monitor the transport of the COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy: Tadiran Batteries

Tadiran has developed bobbin-type lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCl 2 ) batteries that have been specially modified for use in the cold chain, enabling wireless sensors to continuously monitor the transport of foods, medicines, vaccines, and tissue specimens that are frozen or packed in dry ice. Bobbin-type LiSOCl 2 batteries feature a non-aqueous electrolyte that is uniquely adapted to survive at -80°C, which is required for transporting the new COVID-19 vaccine.

These cells are also utilized in GPS asset tracking, RFID, environmental monitoring, and other ultra-long-life applications that require high capacity and high energy density.

Key performance features include:

Higher voltage (3.6V)

2X the energy density of other leading chemistries

Service life of 20+ years

Small form factor

Glass-to-metal hermetical seal (not crimped elastomer gasket)

ISO-9001 certified and UL-recognized.

Tadiran cold chain lithium batteries are available in 1/2AA, 2/3AA, AA, C, D and DD cylindrical cells, wafer cells, and custom battery packs. In addition, Tadiran manufactures a complete line of 40-year LiSOCl 2 batteries, including cylindrical, coin-sized, and battery packs.

– Edited from a Tadiran Batteries press release by CFE Media.