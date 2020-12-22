Lithium batteries developed to survive extreme cold temperatures
Tadiran has developed bobbin-type lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCl2) batteries that have been specially modified for use in the cold chain, enabling wireless sensors to continuously monitor the transport of foods, medicines, vaccines, and tissue specimens that are frozen or packed in dry ice. Bobbin-type LiSOCl2 batteries feature a non-aqueous electrolyte that is uniquely adapted to survive at -80°C, which is required for transporting the new COVID-19 vaccine.
These cells are also utilized in GPS asset tracking, RFID, environmental monitoring, and other ultra-long-life applications that require high capacity and high energy density.
Key performance features include:
- Higher voltage (3.6V)
- 2X the energy density of other leading chemistries
- Service life of 20+ years
- Small form factor
- Glass-to-metal hermetical seal (not crimped elastomer gasket)
- ISO-9001 certified and UL-recognized.
Tadiran cold chain lithium batteries are available in 1/2AA, 2/3AA, AA, C, D and DD cylindrical cells, wafer cells, and custom battery packs. In addition, Tadiran manufactures a complete line of 40-year LiSOCl2 batteries, including cylindrical, coin-sized, and battery packs.
