At the 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo, attendees will hear from an exceptional lineup of speakers in the robotics industry. Among these presenters are industry thought leaders from Boston Dynamics, Locus Robotics, Teradyne and more. Continue reading for a sneak peek into their presentations!

The event program is designed to provide industry professionals the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robotics systems.

Meet the keynote speakers!

Brian Gerkey, CEO, Open Robotics

Robotics Needs a Babelfish: The Skinny on Robot Interoperability

Brian Gerkey will deliver the opening keynote presentation of #RSE2022. He will discuss how companies are addressing interoperability and what options are available to vendors, end users, and integrators. Attendees will learn the history of Open-RMF, best practices in multiple vendor robot interoperability and future interoperability trends.

Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics

Robotics Automation in the Warehouse: Optimizing Productivity with Business Intelligence

Faulk will describe how automation solutions can provide companies with various types of key business information, a valuable and actionable resource for business planning, operations optimization, labor management and more.

Kevin Blankespoor, VP & General Manager of Warehouse Robotics, Boston Dynamics

The Next Generation of Mobile Robot Applications

In this forward-looking keynote session, Kevin Blankespoor, will provide attendees with an update on how agile, mobile robots are currently being used at industrial sites and warehouses. Use cases in the construction, oil & gas, and energy industries highlighting Boston Dynamics’ high-mobility quadruped Spot robot will be provided.

Jon Hirschtick, Executive VP, PTC

The Future of Product Design in a Connected World Speaker

Hirschtick will share his entrepreneurial journey and how he continues to empower innovators, engineering best practices, what’s next for product development, how companies can maintain a competitive edge, and how educators can prepare the next generation of engineers to meet the demands of today’s hyper-connected era.

Greg Smith, President, Industrial Automation Group, Teradyne

Collaborative Robotics – Resolving the Manufacturing Labor Crisis, Creating New Opportunities

Smith will discuss the market drivers of human scale automation and present a model of the market potential for collaborative robots to automate dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks freeing people from monotonous work to have more time for value-oriented activities.

Melonee Wise, VP Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies

Why the Cloud is a Force Multiplier for Robotics

Wise, a pioneer in autonomous mobile robots, will share innovative use cases and examples of how cloud technology and applications have changed and will continue to change the face of mobile robots.

This year’s event promises deepened coverage, an expanded expo floor and will cover four tracks of valuable information including:

Technologies, Tools and Platforms

Design and Development

Manufacturability, Production and Distribution

Bonus Track: Autonomous Mobile Robots.

The agenda is full of exceptional content.

Exhibitors include leading robotics companies that you won’t want to miss on the expo floor!

Special events are taking place throughout the event including the MassRobotics Career Fair, the opportunity to walk Boston Dynamics’ Spot quadruped through an obstacle course, and two co-located events, HREF and DeviceTalks Boston.

