Recent attacks on industrial facilities and IT networks have brought cybersecurity to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness. It didn’t take a fortune teller to know these types of attacks (not to mention the hundreds, possibly thousands, that go unreported) were coming, so we’ve been working to provide engineers and IT professionals working on industrial cybersecurity applications with the critical information needed to dramatically lower facility risks from cyberattacks – and we are now proud to introduce Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse!

The goal of Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse is delivering focused and timely information on topics including:

The latest news on threats, vulnerabilities, hacks and attacks.

How-to tutorials and strategies for protection and deployment of cybersecurity solutions.

Issues surrounding information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence as they apply to industrial cybersecurity.

Understanding Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud applications and how to best secure them.

Evolving industry regulations and standards, and how to plan for them to ensure compliance.

Cybersecurity is no longer limited to computers or data networks being hacked. Now, thanks to data proliferation and the rise of concepts such as IIoT and IT/OT convergence, almost everything in a manufacturing facility is at risk. Engineers can no longer rely on their distributed control system (DCS) or programmable logic controller (PLC) being siloed off and protected from cyberattacks. The new age is coming and engineers need to be on their guard.

This means keeping up with current and emerging threats, learning new skills and augmenting already existing best practices with resources and information. This is exactly the type of content Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse aims to provide, from experts and thought leaders who span all critical industries and types of technology platforms, so you can make the best possible decisions.

These days, it’s more “when” and not “if” you’ll be attacked. Engineers and ALL cybersecurity professionals need to be at the ready – and we’re here to help with Industrial Cybersecurity Pulse.

