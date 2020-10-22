IIoT’s growing impact on ICS cybersecurity

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Digitalization of industrial infrastructure is underway, and 55% of organizations said the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) will have the strongest impact on operational technology/industrial control system (OT/ICS) cybersecurity, according to a report by ARC Advisory Group and Kaspersky.

When asked which digital technologies do respondents expect to impact their traditional automation technology, 55% indicated methods such as cloud and edge computing along with OT components being connected to the Internet topped the list . The reason why cloud and edge computing are often mentioned is probably psychological, according to the report. While cloud computing has already proven its reliability in other application areas, the industry currently still has security concerns about using cloud data or applications.

Along those lines, 20% of organizations have already prioritized IoT-related incidents, but effective solutions against IoT threats are not yet widespread, according to the report conducted by ARC Advisory Group for Kaspersky.

Industrial organizations continue to implement digitalization and Industry 4.0 standards. Even despite the market slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization is still being adopted. At the same time, the growing number of digitalization projects, such as industrial IoT, raises awareness of the associated risks.