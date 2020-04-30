How to quickly start a robotic pick-and-place application
Moving parts from a bin to a precise location has required repetitive human agility or talent to address vision, programming and robotic integration challenges. A pre-integrated kit can shorten time to productivity, helping machine tending and pick-and-place robotic applications. See May 12 live webcast and 7 tips below.
The complexity of automated bin picking requires huge efforts in integration and programming. Most bin picking products focus on the machine vision and often require hundreds of lines of additional programming to get from “pick” to “place,” especially if the “place” requires accurately inserting the part into a fixture for further processing, beyond dropping the part into a box or tote, according to Universal Robots, a Boston-based robotic company in an April 9 press release.
Seven pick-and-place tips for robots
When manufacturers with limited or no bin picking deployment expertise want to quickly achieve high machine uptime and accurate part placement with few operator interventions, Universal Robots recommended:
- Combine real-time autonomous motion control, collaborative robotics, vision and sensor systems in an easy–to–use, fast to deploy and cost-effective kit that requires no vision or robotic programming expertise.
- Set up the application with a “teach-by-demonstration” six-step, wizard-guided setup process integrated into the collaborative robot teach pendant.
- Use a system that can enable a collaborative robot to autonomously locate and pick parts out of deep bins and place them precisely into a machine, accurate pick and part-oriented placement rather than just pick and drop.
- Eliminate the duplication of engineering efforts when deploying widely–used applications with an available component or user-defined end effector, and application-specific frame or fixture as needed.
- Use pre-integrated software for user interface and autonomous motion control to enable the robot to operate inside deep bins that hold more parts, difficult for some standalone bin picking vision systems to do.
- Select 3D sensors suitable for the application.
- Avoid more complex approaches to automating machine tending stations, such as implementing trays, bowl feeders or conveyors to get the parts to the machine. Integrating a robot with a pick–and–place kit minimizes floor space and reduces the need for part-specific tooling.
Edited by Mark T. Hoske, content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media, mhoske@cfemedia.com.
KEYWORDS :Collaborative robots, pick and place, bin picking
Pick-and-place bin-picking robotic applications can be complex.
Collaborative robots with pre-designed kits and integrated software help.
