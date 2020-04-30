How to quickly start a robotic pick-and-place application

Robotics

ActiNav from Universal Robots (UR) is a new UR+ application kit for companies of all sizes that simplifies the integration of autonomous bin picking of parts and accurate placement in machines using UR cobots. ActiNav synchronously handles vision processing, collision-free motion planning and autonomous real-time robot control, eliminating the complexity and risk usually associated with bin picking applications. UR called the kit the “world’s first autonomous bin picking kit for machine tending applications.” Courtesy: Universal Robots

The complexity of automated bin picking requires huge efforts in integration and programming. Most bin picking products focus on the machine vision and often require hundreds of lines of additional programming to get from “pick” to “place,” especially if the “place” requires accurately inserting the part into a fixture for further processing, beyond dropping the part into a box or tote, according to Universal Robots, a Boston-based robotic company in an April 9 press release.

Seven pick-and-place tips for robots

When manufacturers with limited or no bin picking deployment expertise want to quickly achieve high machine uptime and accurate part placement with few operator interventions, Universal Robots recommended:

C ombin e real-time autonomous motion control, collaborative robotics, vision and sensor systems in an easy – to – use, fast to deploy and cost-effective kit that r equires no vision or robotic programming expertise . Set up the application with a “teach-by-demonstration” six-step, wizard-guided setup process integrated into the collaborative robot teach pendant. Use a system that can enable a collaborative ro bot to autonomously locate and pick parts out of deep bins and place them precisely into a machine , accurate pick and part-oriented placement rather than just pick and drop. E liminate the duplication of engineering efforts when deploying widely – used applications with an available component or user-defined end effector, and application-specific frame or fixture as needed. Use pre-integrated software for us er interface and autonomous motion control to enable the robot to operate inside deep bins that hold more parts, difficult for some standalone bin picking vision systems to do. Select 3D sensors suitable for the application . Avoid more complex ap proaches to automating machine tending stations, such as implementing trays, bowl feeders or conveyors to get the parts to the machine . Integrating a robot with a pick – and – place kit minimizes floor space and reduces the need for part-specific tooling.

