How predictive technologies are evolving through disciplined data collection, organization and analysis

Learning objectives

Understand various means to collect data

Explore best practices to store and organize data

Learn practices to analyze data into meaningful value creation

Discover options to take action directed by data-based knowledge

Manufacturers are finding that data collection is only part of the equation when it comes to predicting machine health and performance. A robust toolbox of organization and analysis processes is essential in turning data into knowledge and action.

Presenter: Tate Pearson, senior director of engineering and technical support services, ATS

Tate Pearson is the senior director of engineering and technical support services. Since joining Advanced Technology Services (ATS) in 2010, Tate has served in several leadership positions to drive consistent operational excellence and growth. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Purdue University along with a MBA from the University of Iowa and is a certified Safety Trained Supervisor.

