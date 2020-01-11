How clear were 2020 automation predictions?

Automation

Think again: Did you have 2020 vision? How clear were your foresights? Predictions of automation, controls, and instrumentation for 2020 were spot on, though perhaps closer to the ideal than to where most are. Are you making these changes quickly enough to stay competitive?

What will automation, controls, and instrumentation look like in 2020? That was the question representatives of the System Integrator of the Year (SIY) winners answered five years ago. Looking around, I’d say those 2020 visions were clear. I worry some technology users aren’t moving quickly enough with upgrades and new installations and are putting their organizations at risk with hesitation. (With this article online, see links more 2020 predictions.)

2015’s view of 2020

Looking back at 2015’s view of 2020…

Why hesitate?

Why do any of us avoid change, especially for automation, controls and instrumentation?

Change is challenging; why change what’s working?

We have a lot on our plates, and cannot adequately evaluate or migrate to the next generation of technologies.

If I just keep this running for another few years, I can retire and leave the upgrade to someone else.

If we wait a few more years, I can install what I want and not what the elders think we need.

Any of that sound familiar? Step up and think again about upgrades before more retirees walk out the door. Work with the next generation of control and automation experts at your location to upgrade before you go. They’ll be glad for your insights.

And you, next generation of automation and control experts: Don’t let that domain knowledge walk out the door without capturing the best and letting go of the rest.

Everyone: Collaborate with experts; don’t let another year pass without the competitive advantages from new designs, technologies and implementations. Get help and advice from system integrators to move quickly with confidence.

Predictions of 2020 technologies were spot on.

Implementations might be a bit behind.

Collaborate to upgrade soon.

